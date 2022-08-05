뉴스
[SBS Star] '8-year Couple' Beenzino ♥ Stefanie Michova Finally Marry One Another
Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.05 14:51
[SBS Star] 8-year Couple Beenzino ♥ Stefanie Michova Finally Marry One Another
Hip-hop artist Beenzino and German model Stefanie Michova are starting a new journey in their lives as a husband and wife. 

On August 5, Beenzino updated his Instagram with some photos and a caption, "[BREAKING] Beenzino and Stefanie Michova secretly register their marriage at Yongsan-gu Office today." 

The photos showed Beenzino and Stefanie Michova visiting Yongsan-gu Office in Seoul, holding hands together. 
Beenzino and Stefanie Michova
There were also photos with Beenzino wearing a casual but neat outfit and Stefanie Michova wearing a white mini dress with a bouquet in her hands; these looked like they were their wedding photos. 

In the photos, they hugged and kissed, showing great love they have for each other. 

Lastly, there were photos of them celebrating the special day at a luxury restaurant following their marriage registration. 

Around the same time, Stefanie Michova posted similar photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Mr and Mrs Lim". 
Beenzino and Stefanie Michova
Beenzino and Stefanie Michova started dating each other in August 2014, and made their relationship public in April 2015. 

Back in the end of 2020, Beenzino shared that he proposed to Stefanie Michova and she said yes. 

At that time, Stefanie Michova's engagement ring drew a lot of public attention as it was a 2-carat diamond ring that cost around 70 million won (approximately 64,000 dollars). 

Not only did Stefanie Michova often showed her hope to get married in the near future since the engagement, but it also had been a long time since they got engaged, so a lot of people excitedly waited for them to get married soon. 

However, Stefanie Michova implied through her Instagram posts that it was kept getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Now that the couple is finally married, fans around the world could not feel happier about it.  
Beenzino and Stefanie Michova
(Credit= 'realisshoman' 'stefaniemichova' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.