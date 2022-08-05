[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Reveals That He Couldn't Eat or Sleep Well Until JIMIN Arrived in Chicago

Following his solo performance at Chicago's annual music 'Lollapalooza' on July 31 (local time), J-HOPE held a live broadcast to interact with his fans.
J-HOPE said that the pressure of filling the stage all by himself was so intense that he had lost his appetite and could not even sleep well.
J-HOPE said, "I didn't have any appetite when I arrived in the U.S., so I barely ate. When JIMIN came, that's when I was finally able to eat."
He added, "While preparing for my performance, it felt like I'm in an endless darkness. JIMIN literally was a ray of sunlight in my darkness. He helped me so much."
�� 제가 사실 여기 와서 식욕도 없었고 뭔가 많이 안 먹고 이랬는데 처음으로 지민이 와가지고 같이 점심을 먹는데, 이 호텔방에서, 밥이 엄청 들어가는 거예요 그니까 그만큼 이 멤버와 친구가 주는 안정감과 이런 게 너무나도 큰 거죠— 브리이에² (@briller613_bts) August 1, 2022
(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, BIGHIT MUSIC, 'j.m' Instagram)
