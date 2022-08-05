[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Reveals That He Couldn't Eat or Sleep Well Until JIMIN Arrived in Chicago

이미지 확대하기

�� 제가 사실 여기 와서 식욕도 없었고 뭔가 많이 안 먹고 이랬는데 처음으로 지민이 와가지고 같이 점심을 먹는데, 이 호텔방에서, 밥이 엄청 들어가는 거예요 그니까 그만큼 이 멤버와 친구가 주는 안정감과 이런 게 너무나도 큰 거죠



J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS shared that his fellow member JIMIN was like a ray of sunlight in his darkest times, facing the pressure of performing alone at 'Lollapalooza'.Following his solo performance at Chicago's annual music 'Lollapalooza' on July 31 (local time), J-HOPE held a live broadcast to interact with his fans.JIMIN, who flew all the way from Seoul to Chicago to show support for J-HOPE's first-ever solo music festival appearance, accompanied J-HOPE throughout the live broadcast.J-HOPE said that the pressure of filling the stage all by himself was so intense that he had lost his appetite and could not even sleep well.To this, JIMIN shared that he decided to go to Chicago and be there for J-HOPE as he felt that J-HOPE would be lonely during his preparation and actual performance on stage.J-HOPE said, "I didn't have any appetite when I arrived in the U.S., so I barely ate. When JIMIN came, that's when I was finally able to eat."He added, "While preparing for my performance, it felt like I'm in an endless darkness. JIMIN literally was a ray of sunlight in my darkness. He helped me so much."Fans who watched the live broadcast commented, "That's what friends are for! This is so heartwarming.", "How can you not love them.", "JIMIN must have felt J-HOPE's pressure. He's truly the best.", and more.(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, BIGHIT MUSIC, 'j.m' Instagram)(SBS Star)