[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Share They Will Stick Together Even in 15 Years from Now On

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation stated that they will continue to stick together for the next 15 years.On August 2 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sositamtam', Lee Soo-man made a surprise appearance.In this episode, the head of their agency SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man sent a video message to Girls' Generation, congratulating them on welcoming the 15th debut anniversary.Lee Soo-man said, "Congratulations on your 15th debut anniversary. In order to keep being the great artists you are now, you must act thoughtfully. Also, be humble. Love everyone at all times."He continued, "Remember to always enjoy your performances as well; this is a must. You should feel grateful that a lot of people like you and your performances. Well done for the last 15 years."He jokingly added, "How about you girls keep going for another 15 years?"As soon as the members of Girls' Generation heard this, Yoona commented in surprise, "What? 10 more years?"Sooyoung also said as if she was a little shocked, "15... 15 years?!"But Yuri excitedly stated, "Let's do it!", which made Hyoyeon go, "Yes! For 15 more years!"Then, all Girls' Generation members laughed out loud and nodded.After that, they sent a message back to Lee Soo-man by saying, "When we had just made debut, you used to tell us that our feet needed to be 10 centimeters in the air when performing 'Into the World', because the performance for that song was all about energy."They resumed in a playful manner, "Although we no longer can keep our feet in the air like we used to back in the day, we would like to thank you for making it possible for us to be together again. Stay healthy!"(Credit= JTBC Sositamtam)(SBS Star)