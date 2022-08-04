뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Share They Will Stick Together Even in 15 Years from Now On
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Share They Will Stick Together Even in 15 Years from Now On

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Share They Will Stick Together Even in 15 Years from Now On

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.04 17:55 View Count
[SBS Star] Girls Generation Share They Will Stick Together Even in 15 Years from Now On
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation stated that they will continue to stick together for the next 15 years. 

On August 2 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sositamtam', Lee Soo-man made a surprise appearance. 

In this episode, the head of their agency SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man sent a video message to Girls' Generation, congratulating them on welcoming the 15th debut anniversary. 

Lee Soo-man said, "Congratulations on your 15th debut anniversary. In order to keep being the great artists you are now, you must act thoughtfully. Also, be humble. Love everyone at all times." 

He continued, "Remember to always enjoy your performances as well; this is a must. You should feel grateful that a lot of people like you and your performances. Well done for the last 15 years." 

He jokingly added, "How about you girls keep going for another 15 years?" 
Girls' Generation
As soon as the members of Girls' Generation heard this, Yoona commented in surprise, "What? 10 more years?" 

Sooyoung also said as if she was a little shocked, "15... 15 years?!" 

But Yuri excitedly stated, "Let's do it!", which made Hyoyeon go, "Yes! For 15 more years!" 

Then, all Girls' Generation members laughed out loud and nodded. 
Girls' Generation
After that, they sent a message back to Lee Soo-man by saying, "When we had just made debut, you used to tell us that our feet needed to be 10 centimeters in the air when performing 'Into the World', because the performance for that song was all about energy." 

They resumed in a playful manner, "Although we no longer can keep our feet in the air like we used to back in the day, we would like to thank you for making it possible for us to be together again. Stay healthy!" 
Girls' Generation
(Credit= JTBC Sositamtam) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.