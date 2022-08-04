[SBS Star] STAYC ISA Reveals 20 Different Allergies She Has

이미지 확대하기

ISA of K-pop girl group STAYC, who is known to have many food allergies, revealed more allergies that she recently has discovered.On July 28 episode of singer SUNMI's YouTube show 'SUNMI's Show!terview', the members of STAYC made a guest appearance.During the show, SUNMI asked ISA about her allergy list.ISA said, "Some of the allergies that I've confirmed recently include melon, apple, peach, cherry, plum, pear, and Korean melon."ISA's fellow members Sumin and Yoon added, "ISA's also allergic to trees and flowers. She struggled a lot when we filmed our music video outdoors."When SUNMI gasped in shock and asked, "Then what do you eat?", ISA smiled and responded, "Everything but those things?"Previously, ISA revealed that she is allergic to egg, milk, yogurt, cheese, chicken, pineapple, tofu, fig, and chili pepper seeds―meaning that she has more than 20 allergies at the moment.Due to her distinctive number of allergies, ISA shared that she has interest in starting a vegan diet.(Credit= 'Mobidic' YouTube, Highup Entertainment)(SBS Star)