뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] STAYC ISA Reveals 20 Different Allergies She Has
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] STAYC ISA Reveals 20 Different Allergies She Has

[SBS Star] STAYC ISA Reveals 20 Different Allergies She Has

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.04 17:29 View Count
STAYC ISA
ISA of K-pop girl group STAYC, who is known to have many food allergies, revealed more allergies that she recently has discovered.

On July 28 episode of singer SUNMI's YouTube show 'SUNMI's Show!terview', the members of STAYC made a guest appearance.
SUNMI's Show!terview
During the show, SUNMI asked ISA about her allergy list.

ISA said, "Some of the allergies that I've confirmed recently include melon, apple, peach, cherry, plum, pear, and Korean melon."
SUNMI's Show!terview
ISA's fellow members Sumin and Yoon added, "ISA's also allergic to trees and flowers. She struggled a lot when we filmed our music video outdoors."
SUNMI's Show!terview
When SUNMI gasped in shock and asked, "Then what do you eat?", ISA smiled and responded, "Everything but those things?"
SUNMI's Show!terview
Previously, ISA revealed that she is allergic to egg, milk, yogurt, cheese, chicken, pineapple, tofu, fig, and chili pepper seeds―meaning that she has more than 20 allergies at the moment.

Due to her distinctive number of allergies, ISA shared that she has interest in starting a vegan diet.

(Credit= 'Mobidic' YouTube, Highup Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.