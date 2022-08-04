뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Complains About 'Squid Game' Director Spoiling the Story of Season 2
Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.04 16:02
Actor Lee Jung Jae shared that he does not like the fact how Hwang Dong-hyuk―the director of Netflix's mega-hit series 'Squid Game'―keeps talking about the story of the next season to the public. 

On August 3, Lee Jung Jae sat down for an interview to talk about 'Hunt', an upcoming movie that he directed for the first time. 
During the interview, Lee Jung Jae mentioned 'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk coming to the VIP premiere of 'Hunt'. 

Lee Jung Jae said, "The VIP premiere of 'Hunt' took place yesterday, and Hwang Dong-hyuk came to watch the movie. He stayed for an after-party as well." 

He continued, "He's currently busy preparing for the second season of 'Squid Game'. But I've never asked him how it is going, because I want to know how my character 'Sung Ki-hun' feels throughout his journey in the next season by reading the whole script once it's completely done." 

He went on, "I only wanted to know that 'Sung Ki-hun' will be appearing in 'Squid Game 2'. It's important for me to understand the feelings of 'Sung Ki-hun' from the very first scene to the last. That's why I keep reminding myself of how I felt the moment I first read the script when I'm acting on site. So, I really don't like getting spoiled." 
Then, Lee Jung Jae laughingly complained about Hwang Dong-hyuk's love to spoil the story of 'Squid Game 2' in interviews. 

Lee Jung Jae stated, "Hwang Dong-hyuk kept speaking about the second season in his interviews, and he kept on spoiling things. He's like, 'I think this is going to happen.', 'I think that's going to appear.' and stuff. I recently asked him not to make any more things public anymore." 

He laughed and went on, "I consciously stop myself from seeing any spoilers, but many ask me about the second season, specifically about whatever that Hwang Dong-hyuk talked about. I'm like, 'How did you know that was going to happen in the next season?' They all tell me, 'I read it in Hwang Dong-hyuk's recent interview!'" 

He added, "Anyway, as far as I know, Hwang Dong-hyuk has finished developing the basic framework for 'Squid Game 2', and he's begun to write a script based on that." 
(Credit= Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
