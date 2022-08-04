[SBS Star] aespa WINTER Spotted at a Theme Park in Seoul

On August 3, a post titled, 'WINTER was spotted at Lotte World on August 1' was shared online.
Lotte World is the only theme park located in the South Korean capital, Seoul.
Despite the fact that Lotte World offers a fast pass for an extra fee, WINTER and her friend queued for the rides just like regular teenage girls would do.
The fan also shared that after getting off the ride, WINTER expressed her disappointment that she stood in line for over three hours for the ride to end like that.
With a bright smile on her face, WINTER confirmed it was her and left her autograph on the fans' phone.
(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)