[SBS Star] Joo Won Tells How Well His Military Gang―Ko Kyoung Pyo·Beenzino·TAEYANG·DAESUNG―Get Along

Actor Joo Won shared how well him and another actor Ko Kyoung Pyo, hip-hop artist Beenzino, TAEYANG and DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG get along with each other.On August 3 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cine Town', Joo Won made a guest appearance.During the show, one listener sent in a message saying, "I heard that you formed a gang in the military that includes Ko Kyung Pyo, Beenzino, TAEYANG and DAESUNG."The message also said, "I truly love this mix. You previously said that you meet up with them quite often. Do you still see them frequently? I feel like you guys would have so much fun if you all go to the singing room together."Joo Won answered, "Yes, I got to perform with them while I was in the military, and we still do see one another quite often. It would be great to go to the singing room with them, but it's not really possible, as we're still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic."He continued, "But we do hang out a lot. We would grab a meal together, and although I'm not an expert, I listen to their new music and tell them how I feel about it from the point of view of the public. Our friendship is nice and solid."Then, Joo Won was reminded of the photo of the 'gang' in the military uniform that he uploaded on Instagram following his military discharge.Joo Won commented, "Ah, the photo...! Our personalities seem to match greatly. We're a little different to each other, but that's what really makes us more compatible. I believe that's what made us closer. I feel like our friendship will last forever."(Credit= 'sbscine' 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Cine Town)(SBS Star)