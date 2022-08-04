뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yubin Says She Thought About Marrying Her 6-year Ex-boyfriend
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yubin Says She Thought About Marrying Her 6-year Ex-boyfriend

[SBS Star] Yubin Says She Thought About Marrying Her 6-year Ex-boyfriend

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.04 11:05 View Count
[SBS Star] Yubin Says She Thought About Marrying Her 6-year Ex-boyfriend
Yubin of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls shared that she thought about marrying one of her ex-boyfriends. 

On August 3, the first episode of SBS' new television show 'Direct Love' was aired. 

In this episode, the female members spoke about their past relationships as well as hope to meet someone to date seriously. 
Yubin
While talking together, Choi Yeo-jin asked Yubin, "You really don't have a boyfriend, Yubin?" 

Yubin answered, "No, I honestly don't. Since I'm always busy with work and I live around work, it's hard to put time and effort into my dating life, even if I start one." 

Then, Choi Yeo-jin asked whether she generally dated someone for long when she was in a relationship in the past.

Yubin responded, "Yeah, I do. I date them for at least two years, usually." 

Upon hearing her answer, Song Hae Na asked, "How long was the longest relationship you've ever been in?" 

Yubin commented, "I was in a relationship with this one guy for about six years. I even thought about marrying him. I was serious with him.", making them surprised. 
Yubin
During the interview with the production team later on, Yubin said, "My parents keep asking me when I'm going to get married." 

She continued, "They are constantly like, 'When are you going to get married? Everyone around you are getting married. You should get married too! We want grandchildren." 

She went on, "It's true. A lot of people around me have gotten married. Hyelim got married, and she has a son now, you know. I want to meet someone who is fun when we are together and someone with a similar taste as myself." 
Yubin
Yubin made debut as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007; she is currently active as a soloist. 

(Credit= SBS Direct Love)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.