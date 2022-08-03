[SBS Star] Han So-hee Sustains Facial Injury; Taken to Emergency Room During Filming

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han So-hee suffered facial injury during the filming of her upcoming Netflix series 'Gyeongseong Creature'.According to reports on August 3, Han So-hee sustained injury on her face during filming a stunt scene of 'Gyeongseong Creature' on the same day.Since her injury was near her eye, there were some concerns at the filming scene that she could require an emergency surgery.The filming was reportedly halted immediately after the accident, and it will resume once Han So-hee has fully recovered.Han So-hee's management agency, 9ATO Entertainment, shared that the actress' injury was not that severe.A source from 9ATO Entertainment told media, "It is true that Han So-hee was injured around her eyes while filming 'Gyeongseong Creature'. She was transferred to a nearby hospital to receive emergency treatment. Her injury is not serious to the point of requiring a surgery."Led by Han So-hee and actor Park Seo Jun, 'Gyeongseong Creature' is slated to meet the viewers next year.(Credit= 9ATO Entertainment)(SBS Star)