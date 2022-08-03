[SBS Star] Han So-hee Sustains Facial Injury; Taken to Emergency Room During Filming

According to reports on August 3, Han So-hee sustained injury on her face during filming a stunt scene of 'Gyeongseong Creature' on the same day.
The filming was reportedly halted immediately after the accident, and it will resume once Han So-hee has fully recovered.
A source from 9ATO Entertainment told media, "It is true that Han So-hee was injured around her eyes while filming 'Gyeongseong Creature'. She was transferred to a nearby hospital to receive emergency treatment. Her injury is not serious to the point of requiring a surgery."
Led by Han So-hee and actor Park Seo Jun, 'Gyeongseong Creature' is slated to meet the viewers next year.
(Credit= 9ATO Entertainment)
(SBS Star)