[SBS Star] NewJeans Makes a Surprise First Public Appearance After Debut

K-pop girl group NewJeans has made the group's first public appearance after debut at a beauty event.On August 2, many celebrities attended the opening event for the 'N°1 DE CHANEL GARDEN' exhibit held in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.Top celebrities including actors Park Seo Jun, Na In Woo, Lee Soo Hyuk, singers CHAEYOUNG of TWICE, ARIN of OH MY GIRL, MINGYU of SEVENTEEN and many more graced the event with their attendance.What especially caught everyone's eye at the event was NewJeans' surprise appearance.It is NewJeans members' first-ever public appearance since their official debut on August 1.The five members of NewJeans―MINJI, HANNI, DANIELLE, HAERIN, and HYEIN―pulled off the signature look of the brand so nicely; making everyone hard to believe that it is their first appearance in front of the press.Meanwhile, NewJeans made all K-pop lovers gasp in surprise by dropping 'Attention' music video on July 22.The group officially made its debut by releasing its first mini album 'New Jeans' this month.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, ADOR)(SBS Star)