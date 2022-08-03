[SBS Star] "They Ruined It" Director of 'Anna' to File a Lawsuit Against Coupang Play

On August 2, the legal representative of Lee Joo-young released a statement on behalf of the 'Anna' director.
Through the statement, Lee Joo-young claimed, "Coupang Play excluded me and unilaterally edited 'Anna', and released it to the public. 'Anna' was supposed to be a series with 8 episodes, but Coupang Play made it into a 6-episode drama. As a result, the structure and order of the scenes, the show's narrative and intention were all ruined."
Furthermore, director Lee Joo-young requested Coupang Play to △release a public apology to her and the staff of 'Anna', △delete her name from the 6-episode version, △release the original 8-episode version that she has sent them.
Calling Coupang Play's such action "unprecedented in the industry," the director firmly added, "If Coupang Play continues to ignore my requests, I will take legal action."
'Anna' streamed exclusively on the streaming service, and it follows the story of a woman named 'Lee Yu-mi' (Suzy), who ditches her true identity and lives as someone else named 'Lee Anna'.
(Credit= Coupang Play)
