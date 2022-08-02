뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER Get Angry at YOON for Asking Them, "Isn't It Possible to Give Your Sister a Kiss?"
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] WINNER Get Angry at YOON for Asking Them, "Isn't It Possible to Give Your Sister a Kiss?"

[SBS Star] WINNER Get Angry at YOON for Asking Them, "Isn't It Possible to Give Your Sister a Kiss?"

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.02 16:39 View Count
[SBS Star] WINNER Get Angry at YOON for Asking Them, "Isnt It Possible to Give Your Sister a Kiss?"
The members of K-pop boy group WINNER became furious at their fellow member YOON for asking them if they could kiss their sisters. 

On August 2, MBC revealed a short footage from an upcoming episode of its television show 'DNA Mate' online. 

The footage showed JINU's younger sister Jin-hee visiting JINU and the three members of WINNER―YOON, MINO and HOONY in their waiting room for a recording. 
WINNER
As YOON noticed Jin-hee and JINU not saying hi to each other after she came, YOON asked, "Did you two say hi? Why don't you say hi to one another?" 

JINU answered, "Well, we did. We looked at each other earlier. That was us saying hi." 

With a confused look, YOON responded, "But isn't it your first time seeing each other today? Is not saying hi normal between a brother and a sister?" 

HOONY laughingly said, "Ah, YOON, you must not know, because you're the only child, but this is how it usually works." 
WINNER
YOON said, "Yeah, I mean, since I'm the only child, I've always had this fantasy about having a sibling. I imagined me and my sibling hugging one another when we meet and stuff." 

He continued, "Then, can you guys give me your answer to this? I really want to know. Is it possible for you guys to hug or kiss your sisters?"; MINO has a younger sister, HOONY has two older sisters and JINU has one older sister and one younger sister. 

As soon as MINO heard him, he frowned hard and responded, "Where are those kinds of people in this world? Have you eaten something weird today or what?"
WINNER
YOON laughed out loud and asked, "Okay, in that case, can you rub your cheek against your sister's?" 

Once again, MINO immediately replied, "Oh, no. Why would you do such things with a sister?!", fuming at his 'ridiculous' question and the thought. 

JINU also pulled an annoyed face and reacted, "Are you kidding?" 

When YOON specifically asked HOONY for his answer, he stated, "Why would I rub my cheek against a mother? She's a mom. I also shouldn't do things like that with my mother's daughter. It's just a no.", making everybody laugh. 
WINNER
(Credit= 'MBCentertainment' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.