[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Members Bid Farewell to Producer Choi Bo-pil

On August 2, SBS confirmed that producer Choi Bo-pil has decided to leave 'Running Man'.
He took on the role of 'Running Man' main producer since 2020, following producer Jung Chul-min's departure from the show.
Before the announcement, 'Running Man' cast member/actress Song Ji-hyo took to her personal Instagram and delivered her farewell remarks to producer Choi.
At the restaurant, there was also a custom banner celebrating producer Choi getting "out" of 'Running Man'.
Along with the photos, Song Ji-hyo wrote, "Dear my beloved Bo-pil! You worked hard running together with us all these years."
(SBS Star)