[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Members Bid Farewell to Producer Choi Bo-pil

Published 2022.08.02 15:35
Choi Bo-pil, the producer of SBS' all-time popular variety show 'Running Man', has decided to part ways with the show after 12 years.

On August 2, SBS confirmed that producer Choi Bo-pil has decided to leave 'Running Man'.

He took on the role of 'Running Man' main producer since 2020, following producer Jung Chul-min's departure from the show.
Producer Choi Hyung-in will be taking over the main producer role starting this month.

Before the announcement, 'Running Man' cast member/actress Song Ji-hyo took to her personal Instagram and delivered her farewell remarks to producer Choi.
The photos suggest that the cast and staff members of 'Running Man' had a farewell party at Kim Jong-kook and HaHa's restaurant.

At the restaurant, there was also a custom banner celebrating producer Choi getting "out" of 'Running Man'.

Along with the photos, Song Ji-hyo wrote, "Dear my beloved Bo-pil! You worked hard running together with us all these years."
(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'my_songjihyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
