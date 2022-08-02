[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Return with 'Confidential Assignment 2', His First Movie After Marriage

On August 1, 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' dropped the official trailer online.
'Confidential Assignment 2: International' is the sequel to the movie 'Confidential Assignment', which was released in 2017.
He teams up again with South Korean detective Kang Jin-tae (actor Yoo Hae-jin), who volunteers to work with him in order to get back on the investigation team after a mistake landed him in the cyber crime department, and with an FBI agent named Jack (actor Daniel Henney) for the mission.
Director Lee Seok-hoon also praised Hyun Bin, saying, "He is a very meticulous and professional actor. His concerns about the character and set were also surprisingly detailed."
You can watch the official trailer below:
(Credit= CJ ENM, 'CJ ENM Movie' YouTube)
(SBS Star)