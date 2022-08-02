뉴스
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Return with 'Confidential Assignment 2', His First Movie After Marriage
JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.02 13:45 Updated 2022.08.02 13:58 View Count
Confidential Assignment 2: International
Actor Hyun Bin is about to make his first big screen return after his marriage with actress Son Ye-jin.

On August 1, 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' dropped the official trailer online.

'Confidential Assignment 2: International' is the sequel to the movie 'Confidential Assignment', which was released in 2017.
Confidential Assignment 2: International
The sequel follows 'Rim Cheol-ryeong' (Hyun Bin) heading back to South Korea in pursuit of a global criminal organization.

He teams up again with South Korean detective Kang Jin-tae (actor Yoo Hae-jin), who volunteers to work with him in order to get back on the investigation team after a mistake landed him in the cyber crime department, and with an FBI agent named Jack (actor Daniel Henney) for the mission.
Confidential Assignment 2: International
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress YoonA, who also made her appearance in the first movie, continues to take on her role of 'Park Min-young', the sister-in-law of 'Kang Jin-tae'.
Confidential Assignment 2: International
In regard to his character, Hyun Bin said, "I tried to show you an upgraded version of 'Rim Cheol-ryeong' in every way."

Director Lee Seok-hoon also praised Hyun Bin, saying, "He is a very meticulous and professional actor. His concerns about the character and set were also surprisingly detailed."
Confidential Assignment 2: International
Meanwhile, 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' is scheduled to hit the theaters some time in September.

You can watch the official trailer below:
 

(Credit= CJ ENM, 'CJ ENM Movie' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
