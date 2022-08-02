[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Return with 'Confidential Assignment 2', His First Movie After Marriage

이미지 확대하기

Actor Hyun Bin is about to make his first big screen return after his marriage with actress Son Ye-jin.On August 1, 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' dropped the official trailer online.'Confidential Assignment 2: International' is the sequel to the movie 'Confidential Assignment', which was released in 2017.The sequel follows 'Rim Cheol-ryeong' (Hyun Bin) heading back to South Korea in pursuit of a global criminal organization.He teams up again with South Korean detective Kang Jin-tae (actor Yoo Hae-jin), who volunteers to work with him in order to get back on the investigation team after a mistake landed him in the cyber crime department, and with an FBI agent named Jack (actor Daniel Henney) for the mission.K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress YoonA, who also made her appearance in the first movie, continues to take on her role of 'Park Min-young', the sister-in-law of 'Kang Jin-tae'.In regard to his character, Hyun Bin said, "I tried to show you an upgraded version of 'Rim Cheol-ryeong' in every way."Director Lee Seok-hoon also praised Hyun Bin, saying, "He is a very meticulous and professional actor. His concerns about the character and set were also surprisingly detailed."Meanwhile, 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' is scheduled to hit the theaters some time in September.You can watch the official trailer below:(Credit= CJ ENM, 'CJ ENM Movie' YouTube)(SBS Star)