[SBS Star] "I Got My Tuxedo Made Too!" Super Junior HeeChul Says He Will Get Married Next Year

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior revealed that he is planning to get married next year.On August 1 episode of SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny', HeeChul was seen spending time with his good friend singer Son Dam Bi, her husband former speed skater Lee Gyu-hyuk and former basketball player Seo Jang-hoon.While they were in a car together, HeeChul in the back seat said to Son Dam Bi next to him, "These days, I've been wandering around the Rodeo Street a lot to look for my future wife. I'm going to get married next year, no matter what happens!"When Lee Gyu-hyuk asked if he has a girlfriend, HeeChul answered, "No, I don't. I don't have a girlfriend now, but I will get married next year. The wedding is really going to take place next year."He continued, "I even got my tuxedo made. I'll be wearing a red tuxedo at my wedding. I want to break that stereotype that grooms wearing a black tuxedo and brides wearing a white wedding dress. I want to know how it feels when walking the aisle together."In response to this, Son Dam Bi commented, "Both wedding and marriage are not something you should even think about now. For you, your girlfriend isn't your top priority. You're always before her. That's the issue."HeeChul reacted with a loud voice, "What? Isn't that obvious? I would definitely put myself before her. It's always going to be me and my family before her."Son Dam Bi asked, "Okay, I know a lot of your ex-girlfriends. What was the main reason you broke up with them?"HeeChul responded, "Well, it was because I played computer games too much, and..."Son Dam Bi cut him off and stated, "It was all because you only thought about yourself! You love yourself too much!", which made HeeChul completely silent.As Seo Jang-hoon listened to their conversation in the passenger seat, he said, "It's all since HeeChul has nothing to be sad about."(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny)(SBS Star)