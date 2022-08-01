뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Don't Deserve Such Love, but..." Jessica Cries as She Thanks Fans for Love & Support
[SBS Star] "I Don't Deserve Such Love, but..." Jessica Cries as She Thanks Fans for Love & Support

[SBS Star] "I Don't Deserve Such Love, but..." Jessica Cries as She Thanks Fans for Love & Support

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.01
[SBS Star] "I Dont Deserve Such Love, but..." Jessica Cries as She Thanks Fans for Love & Support
K-pop artist Jessica teared up as she thanked fans for their endless love and support. 

On July 30 episode of Chinese reality television show 'Sisters Who Make Waves Season 3', Jessica read out a handwritten letter that she wrote to fans following her solo performance. 

Jessica said, "It's always been my fans who were by my side ever since I was little. Not only did they help me to get here, but they also taught me what unconditional love and sacrifices are. They made me laugh with fun stories as well." 

She resumed, "They never left my side, even when things were bad for me. I will never forget the love and support that I've received from all over the world. There were times when I wanted to give up on myself, but they stopped me from it." 

She continued, "I don't deserve such love and support, but thank you for protecting me from all dangers in this world. I love you." 
Jessica
With a shaky voice, the K-pop star stated, "It's hard to put my gratitude and love into words, but I really want to still just tell them how I feel now. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to every one of them." 

She became all tearful and added, "I hope there will be many more days we can walk next to one another. I'm so happy that I'm here right at this moment." 

'Sisters Who Make Waves Season 3' features 30 female celebrities over 30 years old competing to debut in a 7-member girl group.

By showing her great potential throughout the season, Jessica took up the 'center' position during the performances; the final seven members are scheduled to be announced next week. 
Jessica
Jessica made debut as a member of girl group Girls' Generation in 2007, then left the group in 2014. 

Since her departure, she has released solo music, launched her own luxury fashion brand, opened a restaurant, wrote books and so on. 
Jessica
(Credit= Mango TV Sisters Who Make Waves Season 3, 'jessica.syj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.