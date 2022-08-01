뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·Park Hyung Sik·Choi Woo Shik·BTS V·Peakboy Share How They Became Close
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·Park Hyung Sik·Choi Woo Shik·BTS V·Peakboy Share How They Became Close

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·Park Hyung Sik·Choi Woo Shik·BTS V·Peakboy Share How They Became Close

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.01 17:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·Park Hyung Sik·Choi Woo Shik·BTS V·Peakboy Share How They Became Close
'Wooga Family' actors Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, V of K-pop boy group BTS and singer Peakboy shared how their friendship began. 

On the latest episode of Disney Plus Korea's show 'IN THE SOOP : Friendcation' that was aired on July 29, the five guys were seen having a conversation around a campfire at night. 

While they talked, they spoke about the very first time they met each other, which they said was in 2018. 

Park Seo Jun said, "I became close to Hyung Sik and V, because they were such outgoing and social people. As I was close to them, I wanted to introduce them to you two―Peakboy and Woo Shik. So, I got all of you to play a computer game together. That was the first time we all met." 

Park Hyun Sik commented, "Yeah, we didn't actually meet in real life for quite a while after that. But that computer game was really fun when I played it with you guys." 

Choi Woo Shik added, "We probably wouldn't have met in real life if we hadn't played games together. Good times." 
Wooga Family
Then, 'Wooga Family' started talking about the first impression of each other, "We went swimming at the pool, remember? Hyung Sik was really good-looking."  

As V heard this, he asked what they thought of him and they all playfully said, "You had a pink hair, didn't you? It was kind of washed out. So, we were like, 'What is that?'" 

V laughed and responded with a little sad face, "Okay, fine. I mean, Hyung Sik was handsome. I'm with you guys..." 
Wooga Family
Wooga Family
To this, Peakboy said, "But I was surprised when I went to BTS' concert. We were close, but we weren't so close at that time; we weren't personally texting each other. When I saw him flicking the camera, I felt my heart fluttering."  

Park Seo Jun stated, "That's definitely amazing to fill thousands of seats in such large stadiums around the world, and you're a worldly-popular celebrity. That's a fact. But remember, you're just an ordinary guy Kim Tae-hyung to us."  

V said, "Ah, this got me thinking, do you know when I was impressed with Hyung Sik? It was when we went to see his musical. His singing was beautiful." 

They all agreed and said, "Hyung Sik is so awesome when he sings." 

For a long time after that, they walked through their memories, smiling and laughing together.
Wooga Family
(Credit= Disney Plus Korea IN THE SOOP : Frendcation)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.