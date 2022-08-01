[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·Park Hyung Sik·Choi Woo Shik·BTS V·Peakboy Share How They Became Close

이미지 확대하기

'Wooga Family' actors Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, V of K-pop boy group BTS and singer Peakboy shared how their friendship began.On the latest episode of Disney Plus Korea's show 'IN THE SOOP : Friendcation' that was aired on July 29, the five guys were seen having a conversation around a campfire at night.While they talked, they spoke about the very first time they met each other, which they said was in 2018.Park Seo Jun said, "I became close to Hyung Sik and V, because they were such outgoing and social people. As I was close to them, I wanted to introduce them to you two―Peakboy and Woo Shik. So, I got all of you to play a computer game together. That was the first time we all met."Park Hyun Sik commented, "Yeah, we didn't actually meet in real life for quite a while after that. But that computer game was really fun when I played it with you guys."Choi Woo Shik added, "We probably wouldn't have met in real life if we hadn't played games together. Good times."Then, 'Wooga Family' started talking about the first impression of each other, "We went swimming at the pool, remember? Hyung Sik was really good-looking."As V heard this, he asked what they thought of him and they all playfully said, "You had a pink hair, didn't you? It was kind of washed out. So, we were like, 'What is that?'"V laughed and responded with a little sad face, "Okay, fine. I mean, Hyung Sik was handsome. I'm with you guys..."To this, Peakboy said, "But I was surprised when I went to BTS' concert. We were close, but we weren't so close at that time; we weren't personally texting each other. When I saw him flicking the camera, I felt my heart fluttering."Park Seo Jun stated, "That's definitely amazing to fill thousands of seats in such large stadiums around the world, and you're a worldly-popular celebrity. That's a fact. But remember, you're just an ordinary guy Kim Tae-hyung to us."V said, "Ah, this got me thinking, do you know when I was impressed with Hyung Sik? It was when we went to see his musical. His singing was beautiful."They all agreed and said, "Hyung Sik is so awesome when he sings."For a long time after that, they walked through their memories, smiling and laughing together.(Credit= Disney Plus Korea IN THE SOOP : Frendcation)(SBS Star)