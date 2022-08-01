[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN & TXT BEOMGYU Spotted at a Restaurant Together in the U.S.

이미지 확대하기

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS and BEOMGYU of another boy group TXT went to get some Korean barbecue at a restaurant in the United States.In the last week of August, an annual music festival 'Lollapalooza' took place in Chicago, the United States.At this year's 'Lollapalooza', J-HOPE as well as TXT were invited to perform.JIMIN also went to this event in order to show his support to J-HOPE.After J-HOPE's performance, JIMIN excitedly dancing to the music in the VIP area with J-HOPE.All J-HOPE and TXT ended their first-ever performance at 'Lollapalooza' successfully, with hundreds of fans in the U.S. welcoming them and enjoying their performance.Following the last day of the event on July 31, JIMIN and BEOMGYU went to a restaurant in Chicago together.It seemed like they missed having Korean barbecue, because that was where they were spotted.Some lucky fans happened to see them there; they saw them walking out of the restaurant walking side by side.JIMIN was also seen patting BEOMGYU's head, treating him as if he was his cute younger brother.A video of them together was rapidly spread online, and BTS and TXT's fans could not stop going on about how cute this bond is.They left comments such as, "Chim Chim taking amazing care of his hoobae.", "I ship this friendship!", "Hope we'll get to see more of their photos and videos with each other!" and so on.(Credit= 'TXT_bighit' 'TXT_members' Twitter, Online Community, 'uarmyhope' Instagram)(SBS Star)