[SBS Star] Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Reportedly Getting Bullied After Returning to School

On July 20, LE SSERAFIM's management agency SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE announced that the agency has decided to terminate their exclusive contract with Kim Garam.
Her agency initially denied all the allegations made against her, saying that they will take strong legal actions to those who make and spread rumors regarding her past.
With her name 'Kim Garam' labeled on the top right corner, Kim Garam's desk is filled with all sorts of slur and swear.
While it is unclear whether the desk in the photo actually belongs to former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam, people commented that although she used to be a bully, it is not right to bully her back.
(Credit= Online Community, SOURCE MUSIC)
(SBS Star)