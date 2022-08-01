[SBS Star] 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' Kang Tae-oh to Enlist in the Military Much Earlier Than Expected

On July 28, it was reported that Kang Tae-oh will enlist in the military within September of this year.
In response to the report, Kang Tae-oh's management agency Man of Creation stated, "It is true that Kang Tae-oh must enlist within this year, but his military warrant has not yet been issued."
The agency explained, "The actor wished to go to the special forces including UDT or the ROK Marine Corps, but is expected to join the regular army as early as late August to September."
(SBS Star)