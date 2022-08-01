[SBS Star] Jin-woo Goes Back to the Scene of a Fire to Save Na-eun Even Though He Feels Scared

On July 29 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', the three children of Park Joo-ho―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo visited a place where they could get different career experience with Yuk Joong-wan of indie band 6band.
As red lights and smog blocked their sight, they all struggled to get out.
With the help of Yook Joong-wan, Jin-woo got out of the fire site first; he immediately went back in there to help Na-eun and Geon-hoo.
Then, Geon-hoo cleverly found his way out by himself.
Right then, he heard Na-eun saying, "Help!", which made him gasp and go, "No!" and anxiously jump up and down.
A little while later, he decided to save Na-eun from the fire and ran back into the scene.
As soon as Jin-woo met them, he teared up, because he felt scared to be in the scene again.
When they got out the exit, Jin-woo burst out crying and Na-eun gave him a hug, saying "I'm alright. It's okay. Thank you for saving me."
(SBS Star)