[SBS Star] Suzy & Yang Se Jong's New Romance Drama Starts Filming

Singer/actress Suzy and actor Yang Se Jong's new Netflix series just kicked off its production.According to reports on July 29, the cast members of the upcoming Netflix romance series 'The Girl Downstairs' have begun filming.Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'The Girl Downstairs' tells the story of a K-pop star who decides to retire from the entertainment industry and an ordinary college student who are ended up living together in a shared house.Suzy will take on the role of the female lead, 'Lee Doo-na', and Yang Se Jong will play her counterpart, 'Lee Won-joon'.Since the original webtoon series already has a strong fanbase, many fans are expressing their high expectations for the upcoming drama remake of the series.'The Girl Downstairs' will also mark Yang Se Jong's first project after his return from his mandatory military service earlier this year.As for Suzy, it is her first acting project after her Coupang Play original series 'Anna'.(Credit= Online Community, Management Soop, Blossom Entertainment, NAVER Webtoon)(SBS Star)