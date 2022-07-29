뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Auditioned for SM, but They Called JYP, then..." Park Seo Ham Tells How He Made Debut
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Auditioned for SM, but They Called JYP, then..." Park Seo Ham Tells How He Made Debut

[SBS Star] "I Auditioned for SM, but They Called JYP, then..." Park Seo Ham Tells How He Made Debut

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.29 11:31 Updated 2022.07.29 11:34 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Auditioned for SM, but They Called JYP, then..." Park Seo Ham Tells How He Made Debut
K-pop star-turned-actor Park Seo Ham shared his interesting journey to making debut. 

Recently, one past interview of Park Seo Ham was revisited by fans. 

In this interview, Park Seo Ham revealed that he actually never dreamed of entering the entertainment industry. 

Park Seo Ham said, "I dreamed of becoming a school teacher in the past. I wanted to teach Korean to students. I've always just thought the teachers' desk at school looked cool. My reasons were as simple as that." 

He continued, "When I was in my last year of high school, my friend said he wanted to audition for SM Entertainment, so I went with him. Since I was there, I naturally ended up auditioning for the company as well, although I wasn't prepared." 

He went on, "The staff at SM Entertainment were like, 'We'll pass you on to another company.', and that 'another company' turned out to be JYP Entertainment." 
Park Seo Ham
Park Seo Ham said he decided to go with the flow and went to audition for JYP Entertainment after that.

The actor stated, "On my way back home following my audition for JYP Entertainment, a Big Hit Music casting director scouted me on the street. I signed with them, and started out as their trainee right away." 

He resumed, "I trained at Big Hit Music for about two years, then I left and joined JYP Entertainment." 
Park Seo Ham
Park Seo Ham trained with the members of boy group BTS when he was at Big Hit Music. 

As he failed to become part of BTS, he departed Big Hit Music and joined JYP Entertainment. 

At JYP Entertainment, he trained with the members of K-pop groups GOT7, DAY6, TWICE and more. 

After leaving JYP Entertainment, he began training at 220 Entertainment. 

Then, he made debut as a member of 5-member boy group KNK in March 2016―he was a member of KNK until last year. 
Park Seo Ham
(Credit= 'parkseoham' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.