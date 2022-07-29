[SBS Star] "I Auditioned for SM, but They Called JYP, then..." Park Seo Ham Tells How He Made Debut

이미지 확대하기

K-pop star-turned-actor Park Seo Ham shared his interesting journey to making debut.Recently, one past interview of Park Seo Ham was revisited by fans.In this interview, Park Seo Ham revealed that he actually never dreamed of entering the entertainment industry.Park Seo Ham said, "I dreamed of becoming a school teacher in the past. I wanted to teach Korean to students. I've always just thought the teachers' desk at school looked cool. My reasons were as simple as that."He continued, "When I was in my last year of high school, my friend said he wanted to audition for SM Entertainment, so I went with him. Since I was there, I naturally ended up auditioning for the company as well, although I wasn't prepared."He went on, "The staff at SM Entertainment were like, 'We'll pass you on to another company.', and that 'another company' turned out to be JYP Entertainment."Park Seo Ham said he decided to go with the flow and went to audition for JYP Entertainment after that.The actor stated, "On my way back home following my audition for JYP Entertainment, a Big Hit Music casting director scouted me on the street. I signed with them, and started out as their trainee right away."He resumed, "I trained at Big Hit Music for about two years, then I left and joined JYP Entertainment."Park Seo Ham trained with the members of boy group BTS when he was at Big Hit Music.As he failed to become part of BTS, he departed Big Hit Music and joined JYP Entertainment.At JYP Entertainment, he trained with the members of K-pop groups GOT7, DAY6, TWICE and more.After leaving JYP Entertainment, he began training at 220 Entertainment.Then, he made debut as a member of 5-member boy group KNK in March 2016―he was a member of KNK until last year.(Credit= 'parkseoham' Instagram)(SBS Star)