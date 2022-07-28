[SBS Star] 'Korea's Most Beautiful Couple' Ko So-young ♥ Jang Dong-geon's Daughter Reveals

On July 27, Ko So-young updated a new post on her Instagram.
The post included photos of Ko So-young on a trip to Gyeongju with her daughter 'Yoon-seol'.
Surprisingly, there was a photo of the two with Yoon-seol's face in the second photo.
She posted photos of her from the back or with a mask on in the past; this upload marked the first time the face of Yoon-seol was ever revealed.
Only one side of Yoon-seol's face was seen, but it was enough to tell how good-looking she was.
It looked like she had inherited all the great genes from her mother and father, who are thought to be one of the most beautiful celebrity couples in Korea.
When they got married in May 2010, many wondered how their babies would look like, since they are both such pretty and handsome people.
(Credit= 'kosoyoung_official' Instagram)
