[SBS Star] 'Korea's Most Beautiful Couple' Ko So-young ♥ Jang Dong-geon's Daughter Reveals
Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.28 18:12 Updated 2022.07.28 18:25 View Count
[SBS Star] Koreas Most Beautiful Couple Ko So-young ♥ Jang Dong-geons Daughter Reveals
The face of actress Ko So-young and actor Jang Dong-geon's daughter was unveiled.

On July 27, Ko So-young updated a new post on her Instagram. 

The post included photos of Ko So-young on a trip to Gyeongju with her daughter 'Yoon-seol'. 

Surprisingly, there was a photo of the two with Yoon-seol's face in the second photo. 
Ko So-young
Ko So-young
So far, Ko So-young had never shared a photo of her daughter's face online. 

She posted photos of her from the back or with a mask on in the past; this upload marked the first time the face of Yoon-seol was ever revealed. 

Only one side of Yoon-seol's face was seen, but it was enough to tell how good-looking she was. 

It looked like she had inherited all the great genes from her mother and father, who are thought to be one of the most beautiful celebrity couples in Korea. 
Ko So-young
Ko So-young
Ko So-young and Jang Dong-geon have always been known for their natural as well as breathtaking beauty. 

When they got married in May 2010, many wondered how their babies would look like, since they are both such pretty and handsome people.  
Ko So-young
Along with Yoon-seol born in February 2014, Ko So-young and Jang Dong-geon have another child 'Jun-hyuk'―a boy born in October 2010. 

(Credit= 'kosoyoung_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.