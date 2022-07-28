뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Supreme Court Upholds Hahn Seohee's 1.5-year Prison Term
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Supreme Court Upholds Hahn Seohee's 1.5-year Prison Term

[SBS Star] Supreme Court Upholds Hahn Seohee's 1.5-year Prison Term

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.28 17:48 View Count
Hahn Seohee
The Supreme Court upheld the district court's initial ruling for former K-pop trainee Hahn Seohee's illegal drug offense.

On July 28, the Supreme Court stated, "the defendant refuses to reflect on her illicit actions, and continues to make incomprehensible claims," and confirmed her one and a half years of prison sentence.

Previously in June 2020, Hahn Seohee was indicted for suspected use of illicit drug while she was still on probation for illigal drug use from 2016.

For the previous case, Hahn Seohee received four years of probation in 2017.
Hahn Seohee
Then in November 2021, the Suwon District Court sentenced Hahn Seohee a year and six months in prison for her second drug offense.

At the time, Hahn Seohee denied her charges and chose to appeal the sentence.

Hahn Seohee is the informant who first brought up K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P as well as another boy group iKON's former member B.I's drug suspicions to the police.
Hahn Seohee

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, 'hxxsxxhee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.