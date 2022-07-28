뉴스
[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Says BTS JIMIN Is a Thrifty Person Who Also Never Brags About His Wealth
[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Says BTS JIMIN Is a Thrifty Person Who Also Never Brags About His Wealth



Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.28 15:57 Updated 2022.07.28 15:58 View Count

K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon shared how amazing of a person JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS is. 

On July 27 episode of Mnet's television show 'TMI News Show', Ha Sung Woon made a guest appearance. 

On this day, the hosts and Ha Sung Woon revealed the top 10 celebrities who have made a tremendous amount of money in the first half of 2022.
Ha Sung Woon
The second spot went to BTS, and Ha Sung Woon mentioned JIMIN then. 

Ha Sung Woon said, "JIMN is a very thrifty person. I've also never seen him brag about his wealth, ever." 

Then, host Boom asked, "Who pays when you two hang out together? Do you guys split the bill?" 

Ha Sung Woon laughed and answered, "Yes, but I usually just ask him to pay for mine too. I actually tend to leave my wallet behind at home." 
Ha Sung Woon
JIMIN and Ha Sung Woon are known to be good friends with each other; they hang out together whenever they have time. 

They are part of the group of celebrity friends, which includes KAI of EXO, TAEMIN of SHINee, RAVI of VIXX and soloist Kim Timoteo. 

These six guys have been friends for years, even prior to their debut in the K-pop industry. 
Ha Sung Woon
(Credit= Mnet TMI News Show) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.