[SBS Star] NCT DREAM Cancels Seoul Concert Following the Spread of COVID-19 Among Members
[SBS Star] NCT DREAM Cancels Seoul Concert Following the Spread of COVID-19 Among Members

[SBS Star] NCT DREAM Cancels Seoul Concert Following the Spread of COVID-19 Among Members

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.28 15:32
NCT DREAM
K-pop boy group NCT DREAM's upcoming concert in Seoul has unfortunately been canceled.

On July 28, NCT DREAM's management agency SM Entertainment announced that the group's scheduled Seoul concert has been canceled, as members tested positive for COVID-19.

NCT DREAM was scheduled to hold 'THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM' at Gocheok Sky Dome, from July 29 to 31.
NCT DREAM
The decision has been made after two members of NCT DREAM―MARK and RENJUN―tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25 and 27, respectively.

SM Entertainment will refund all the concert tickets, which were sold out for all three days.
NCT DREAM
NCT DREAM
Following the cancellation announcement, many NCT fans expressed their disappointment online.

The comments include, "They should just postpone the concert, not cancelling it.", "I was looking forward to this concert so much.", "Can't blame anyone but this is devastating.", "I hope the members are feeling well.", and more.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.