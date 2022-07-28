뉴스
[SBS Star] Everybody Is Talking About How Cute ASTRO MOON BIN & SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN Hang Out
Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.28 14:25 View Count
[SBS Star] Everybody Is Talking About How Cute ASTRO MOON BIN & SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN Hang Out
MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO and SEUNGKWAN of boy group SEVENTEEN's cute day together made lots of K-pop fans smile. 

On July 25, MOON BIN updated his Instagram with some new photos. 

The photos showed MOON BIN starring at the river from a bridge; there was also a photo of him and SEUNGKWAN standing at the same spot. 

Besides these photos, there was a photo of MOON BIN with a wet shirt and trousers at the water playground. 
MOON BIN
MOON BIN
Later on that day, MOON BIN went live on NAVER V LIVE while he was at the dance studio to speak to fans. 

During the live broadcast, one fan asked what he did for the whole day. 

MOON BIN answered, "Today? Today, I went to ride a bike, got some ice cream at Baskin-Robbins and played at the water playground with SEUNGKWAN." 

Upon hearing this, fans could not stop going, "Awww!", because their day together was just so cute. 
 
MOON BIN and SEUNGKWAN are known to be good friends in the K-pop world, who are born in the same year as well as the same month―January 1998. 

Many guys in their early 20s like them would go play games together or go out for drinks, but the fact that they spent time like two young students made fans smile ear to ear. 

They left comments such as, "How cute is this? Two grown-up men hanging out like that...!", "Awww! I feel so soft right now.", "I can't stop smiling!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'ASTRO' NAVER V LIVE, 'moon_ko_ng' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.