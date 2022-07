이미지 확대하기

JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet was spotted 'liking' her boyfriend singer Crush's latest Instagram post.On July 26, Crush took to his personal Instagram and shared photos of himself with the caption, "Mr. Hyo-seop D-16," notifying everyone what he will be returning from his military service in 16 days.Shortly after the post, fans noticed that his girlfriend JOY was among the Instagram users who liked the post.Crush and JOY met each other for the first time in 2020 when JOY added her voice in Crush's song 'Mayday' as a featuring artist.The two celebrities kept in contact ever since, became lovers, and made their relationship public in August 2021.Crush started his alternative military service in November 2020 as a social service worker, and the singer is expected to be discharged this coming August.(Credit= 'crush9244' '_imyour_joy' Instagram)(SBS Star)