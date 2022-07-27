뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Woo Young-woo' Park Eun Bin Appears on TV Show with a Flawless Look in High School
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'Woo Young-woo' Park Eun Bin Appears on TV Show with a Flawless Look in High School

[SBS Star] 'Woo Young-woo' Park Eun Bin Appears on TV Show with a Flawless Look in High School

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.27 17:32 View Count
[SBS Star] Woo Young-woo Park Eun Bin Appears on TV Show with a Flawless Look in High School
Everybody is non-stop talking about actress Park Eun Bin's television appearance that she made back when she was in high school. 

Recently, Park Eun Bin has been the talk of the Internet as her current series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' gained lots of popularity. 

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' tells the story of 'Woo Young-woo' (Park Eun Bin), an autistic lawyer, working at a large law firm. 

She has an IQ of 164, outstanding memory and a creative way of thinking, however, she has low emotional intelligence and poor social skills.

Her perfect acting skills as well as the great storyline in the series have been much spoke-about since the very first episode of the series. 
Park Eun Bin
Park Eun Bin
In light of the success of the series, her past photos and videos attracted the attention of many. 

They managed to dig up one of the episodes of SBS' television show 'Unanswered Questions' that Park Eun Bin appeared. 

It was filmed in a high school that Park Eun Bin attended, and she had a brief interview in her classroom, wearing a uniform. 

This was when she was in her freshman year of high school―17 in Korean age. 
Park Eun Bin
For most people, photos and videos from those times in high school are considered something they never want to look at again, because they do not look so good in them. 

But it seemed like Park Eun Bin would be completely okay looking back at them, as she was perfect in every way even then. 

She had the same puppy-like eyes, cute nose and charming smile that she has now. 

Park Eun Bin actually made debut a child actress when she was four; she has been in the industry for over 27 years.

It looks like there was never a time in her life when she was not pretty, and many are wowing at this incredible fact. 
Park Eun Bin
(Credit= Netflix Korea, SBS Unanswered Questions, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.