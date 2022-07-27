[SBS Star] Fans Flock to Cebu, the Philippines to See GOT7 BAMBAM

이미지 확대하기

Thousands of fans flocked to Cebu, the Philippines to see BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7.Earlier this month, Filipino production company CDM Entertainment announced that BAMBAM will be holding his fan signing event in Manila and Cebu, meeting his fans in the Philippines in person.Then on July 26, BAMBAM landed in Cebu for his first fan signing event held at the Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu.Proving his immense popularity all across Asia, thousands of fans flocked to the venue to get a short glimpse of BAMBAM.BAMBAM sang his solo songs and interacted with his fans, signing autographs and taking selfies with them.The Thai member of GOT7 is scheduled to hold the same event in Manila, at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay on July 28.BAMBAM's fan signing events in the Philippines coincide with his performance at '2022 K-pop Masterz Single-day Concert in Manila', which is set to take place at SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila.Meanwhile, BAMBAM dropped his solo mini album 'B' earlier this year, and also took part in GOT7's mini album 'GOT7' released in May.(Credit= 'cdmentph' 'cebukpopinsider' 'IamTantane' 'aeiaoey' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)