[SBS Star] Park Eun Bin Reveals That She Has Never Been in Love

Actress Park Eun Bin revealed that she has never been in a relationship in her life.In light of the success of her ongoing drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', Park Eun Bin's past interview also received attention among viewers.During one interview, Park Eun Bin revealed that she had never been in a romantic relationship.She said, "A lot of people don't believe me, but it is true that I haven't been dating anyone in my life. I worked hard during my school days, and I haven't had any year-off since I was five."The actress also explained that she hates the commonly-used title 'solo since born', saying, "There's nothing wrong with being single, but the title makes it seems a big of a deal."As for her ideal type, Park Eun Bin shared that she likes someone who is pure and caring, although she has no plans for marriage in the near future.She explained, "I want a man who takes good care of me, and who I feel comfortable being next to him―like a friend."Park Eun Bin debuted as a child actress when she was only four; and has been in the industry for over 27 years.(Credit= Namoo Actors, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)