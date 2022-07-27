뉴스
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Burst Into Tears as She Thanks Seohyun for Growing Up Well
Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.27
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Hyoyeon cried as she thanked her fellow group member Seohyun for growing up so well.

On July 26 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sositamtam', the members of Girls' Generation went back to the past when they were all living in a dorm together. 

After choosing a roommate by playing a game, they held hands with their roommate and walked into their room. 

In their room, they were given a mission to hold hands, look into each other's eyes and compliment one another. 
Girls' Generation
First, Seohyun said, "My life is more fun with you in it. Our group would have been kind of dull if you weren't there, but you brought fun and entertainment with you. You made us happy." 

After that, Hyoyeon stated, "Since you are the youngest out of us, things probably have been rough for you. So, I would like to apologize to you for that...", then playfully added, "But keep going through those difficulties, okay?" 

Then, all of a sudden, Hyoyeon choked up and became tearful, seeming like there was something else she wanted to say to Seohyun which she could not get out of her mouth. 

A few moments later, Hyoyeon said to Seohyun, "Thank you for having grown into such a beautiful and righteous person in those 31 years of your life." 
Girls' Generation
As Hyoyeon cried, Seohyun also burst out crying, and they cried next to each other on the bed for a little while. 

Hyoyeon broke the silence by stating, "Back when we were roommates in Japan, do you remember that we used to talk serious and honest stuff all the time? I think that's why I can't say anything to you jokingly anymore." 

Seohyun responded, "Yeah, it does really take me back to that time, sitting and talking to you like this." 
Girls' Generation
Once they stopped crying, they returned to completing their mission. 

Seohyun told Hyoyeon, "There were certainly lots of hardships that I had to overcome as the group's maknae, but you helped me get through that. You always told me how much you respected me and you found me amazing. You also said that you understood me. Your words helped so much. I love you, unnie!" 

At the end of the mission, the two Girls' Generation members shared a warm hug. 
Girls' Generation
(Credit= JTBC Sositamtam) 

(SBS Star) 
