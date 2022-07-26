뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEJEONG Says She Once Uploaded an Anonymous Post Saying, "SEJEONG Had No Cosmetic Surgery"
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] SEJEONG Says She Once Uploaded an Anonymous Post Saying, "SEJEONG Had No Cosmetic Surgery"

[SBS Star] SEJEONG Says She Once Uploaded an Anonymous Post Saying, "SEJEONG Had No Cosmetic Surgery"

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.26 17:26 View Count
[SBS Star] SEJEONG Says She Once Uploaded an Anonymous Post Saying, "SEJEONG Had No Cosmetic Surgery"
K-pop artist SEJEONG shared that she uploaded a post online pretending to be her friend who was sure that "SEJEONG had no cosmetic surgery." 

On July 22, a video of comedian Lee Yongjin interviewing SEJEONG was uploaded on one YouTube channel. 

During the interview, Lee Yongjin talked about SEJEONG making an appearance in SBS' survival audition show 'K-pop Star' years ago. 

Lee Yongjin said, "I heard that you got a lot of comments saying that you had double eyelid surgery, and you once tried to clarify that you didn't get the surgery done by uploading an anonymous post. Is that right?"  

SEJEONG burst into laughter and blushed after hearing this, and commented, "I was really young when I joined 'K-pop Star'. But so many people were saying that my double eyelid looked like they were made at a clinic." 

She continued, "But my eyelids were natural! They said they looked puffed up as if it hadn't been long since I got surgery done. They looked swollen, because I still had lots of baby fat on my face. When I read those comments, I really wanted to tell them that they were completely natural." 

She went on, "So, I decided to write a post on one popular online community one day. There, I pretended to be my friend and was like, 'I've known her for a long time, and she's never had cosmetic surgery.'" 
SEJEONG
SEJEONG
But SEJEONG said she unfortunately got caught(?) that the friend was a fake friend, not by anybody but her.

SEJEONG shyly laughed and said, "What happened was, some were leaving comments saying that this post was probably a lie. As more people said the same thing, I started to feel scared that they would find out it was me. I ended up replying to a comment that said, 'Isn't this fake?' I was like, 'Yes, it is.'" 

Lee Yongjin laughed hard upon listening to her story and commented, "So, you played all those roles by yourself. That tells me how upset you felt by reading those comments. I mean, you were so young then!"

To this, SEJEONG nodded and also laughed hard, thinking back to those times. 
 

(Credit= 스튜디오 와플 - STUDIO WAFFLE) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.