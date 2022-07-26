뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Members Think Jeon So Min Is Dating One of the Staff
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Members Think Jeon So Min Is Dating One of the Staff

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Members Think Jeon So Min Is Dating One of the Staff

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.26 16:05 View Count
[SBS Star] Running Man Members Think Jeon So Min Is Dating One of the Staff
The members of 'Running Man' are wondering whether actress Jeon So Min is in a relationship with one of the show's staff. 

On July 24 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members turned into characters from a Korean folk tale.

After they arrived on site, they all changed to an outfit that a servant from the past used to wear. 

Once the shooting began, Yu Jae Seok said, "The weird thing is, So Min called me yesterday and was like, 'Oppa, we're going to be wearing an outfit of a servant tomorrow." 

He looked towards the production team and added, "Seriously, who is telling her all the information beforehand?" 
Running Man
As soon as Song Ji-hyo heard this, she commented in a loud voice, "Yeah, you know what? She knows about product placement too!" 

HAHA also stated, "Some minutes ago, I was saying how hungry I felt, and So Min said to me, 'Oppa, I heard that there will be burgers as part of product placement today.'" 

Song Ji-hyo added, "Ah yes, so she told us not to eat anything, because we'll have to have burgers later." 

Jeon So Min laughed hard and explained, "The reason why I said that was, I wanted to make sure we eat our products happily so that the advertising company is satisfied by it." 
Running Man
In response to this, the 'Running Man' main producer asked Jeon So Min, "Who did you hear all these from?", which Jeon So Min did not give an answer to. 

So, he looked at the members of 'Running Man' and said, "I'll give you 1 million 'Running Man' won if any of you find out who she managed to hear those details from." 

Then, HAHA declared, "This member of staff wouldn't have told her this much information unless he is going out with So Min, and is in love with her! It has to be her boyfriend!" 

Yang Se Chan said in an annoyed tone of voice, "Isn't this cheating?", making Jeon So Min laugh with an awkward smile. 
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.