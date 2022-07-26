뉴스
[SBS Star] Former OH MY GIRL JIHO Reportedly Joins Park Hyung Sik's Agency
[SBS Star] Former OH MY GIRL JIHO Reportedly Joins Park Hyung Sik's Agency

[SBS Star] Former OH MY GIRL JIHO Reportedly Joins Park Hyung Sik's Agency

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.26
JIHO
K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL's former member JIHO has reportedly signed her contract with an actor agency, P&Studio.

According to reports on July 26, JIHO has recently signed an exclusive contract with P&Studio.

P&Studio is home to actors Park Hyung Sik and Sung Yoo Bin; and is a subsidiary agency of United Artist Agency, which is home to actress Song Hye Kyo and actor Yoo Ah In.
JIHO
Back in May of this year, OH MY GIRL's agency WM Entertainment announced that JIHO has decided to part ways with the agency as well as the group.

At the time, JIHO shared that she will spend some time thinking about the career path she wants to pursue, including her endeavors in the field of acting.
JIHO
Although the former OH MY GIRL member has no experience of taking on a major role in acting projects, she previously made a cameo appearance on tvN's 2019 drama 'WWW'.
JIHO
(Credit= WM Entertainment, tvN WWW)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.