[SBS Star] NewJeans HYEIN Is BTS·TXT's Big Fan; She Is About to Debut Under the Same Label as Them
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.25 17:00
[SBS Star] NewJeans HYEIN Is BTS·TXTs Big Fan; She Is About to Debut Under the Same Label as Them
HYEIN of soon-to-debut K-pop girl group NewJeans revealed to be a huge fan of boy groups BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT). 

Last week, ADOR―one of labels by HYBE―unveiled photos, videos and details about their upcoming 5-member girl group NewJeans. 

The youngest member of NewJeans was revealed to be HYEIN, who was born in April 2008, making her 14 years old. 

HYEIN previously made media appearances through Pocket TV's 'Play with Me Club', and she was also part of Kids Planet's kids girl group 'USSO.Girl'.
HYEIN
In her past show, it was revealed that HYEIN was BTS as well as YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER's fan. 

One of the episodes of 'Play with Me Club' showed HYEIN showing her room around at home. 

Surprisingly, there were photos of BTS members around the room, neatly put in different frames. 

Pointing at an area where she had placed lots of BTS' photo frames together, she commented, "This zone over here is for my eyes. It is where my eyes get blessed with their beauty." 

When filming a large photo of JIN on the wall, HYEIN commented, "Isn't he so good-looking?" 

She also had BTS' official merchandise, including Season's Greetings and the group's albums, on her shelf. 
 

There was another episode of 'Play with Me Club', where she unexpectedly spotted a photo of YEONJUN on a touch screen while walking. 

She excitedly jumped up and down, then pressed the photo to create hearts over YEONJUN's photo. 

As she did this, she proudly told the viewers that the person in the photo was YEONJUN of TXT. 
 

HYEIN went from being their fan to making debut under their company, and this fact is making many fans across the globe all so amazed. 

NewJeans is scheduled to make the group's official debut on August 1. 

(Credit= 'Pocket TV' '대교어린이TV / Kids TV' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.