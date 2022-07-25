[SBS Star] SOURCE MUSIC's Application for Trademark Rights to 'GFRIEND' Rejected

According to reports on July 25, the Korea Intellectual Property Protection Agency (KOIPA) has rejected SOURCE MUSIC's application for exclusive trademark rights to GFRIEND on July 14.
Only a few months prior to the announcement, the agency applied for exclusive trademark rights to GFRIEND.
First, the trademark 'GFRIEND' is identical to the English name for the 6-member South Korean girl group GFRIEND, and cannot be trademarked.
Second, the trademark 'GFRIEND' is directly affiliated with the 6-member South Korean girl group GFRIEND, and the group is noticeably identifiable by general consumers.
Therefore, KOIPA concluded that the use of this trademark by the applicant (SOURCE MUSIC) can cause misconception and raise the potential for deception of consumers.
If the members wish to reunite and release/promote a new music together in the future, they can do so under the name of GFRIEND.
