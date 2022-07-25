[SBS Star] Heo Sung Tae Likes Taeyeon Too Much that He Cannot Even Look Her in the Eye

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Heo Sung Tae revealed to be a huge fan of Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.On July 22 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', Heo Sung Tae made a guest appearance.During the opening, the host Boom mentioned that Heo Sung Tae specifically asked the production team for him to have a seat that is not next to Taeyeon, saying that he cannot sit there.When Boom asked for an explanation, Heo Sung Tae shyly smiled and answered, "It's because I've been a big fan of Taeyeon for a long time. I'm not really a fan of any singers, but she's the only one I like this much."He continued, "I liked the song 'I Love You', which is from the drama 'Athena: Goddess of War'. I wanted to know who sang the song, and it turned out that it was Taeyeon. I had no idea it was her voice. Ever since then, I've become her fan."As he said this, he shook, sweated and he was also unable to look Taeyeon in the eye.When the host Park Na-rae, who was sitting between them, introduced them to each other, Heo Sung Tae just looked down the floor and commented, "I honestly can't look at her properly!"Then, Boom asked, "Did you listen to her songs on your way to the studio today as well?"Heo Sung Tae immediately responded, "Yes, I have. I have an INFJ personality, so I tend to listen to the same songs over and over again."As soon as Taeyeon heard this, she stated in a surprised tone of voice, "You got an INFJ on the personality test? I'm an INFJ too!"Since Heo Sung Tae laughed in great happiness, the hosts told him and Taeyeon that they should shake hands.Heo Sung Tae wiped hands on his shirt, shook hands with Taeyeon, then swang his hand about in the air as if it felt numb.Taeyeon laughed at this, and stated, "I'm your fan as well!"(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Star)