뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] aespa WINTER Photoshops Her Instagram Photos?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] aespa WINTER Photoshops Her Instagram Photos?

[SBS Star] aespa WINTER Photoshops Her Instagram Photos?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.25 13:45 View Count
[SBS Star] aespa WINTER Photoshops Her Instagram Photos?
It was discovered that WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa photoshops her photos before they are posted on social media. 

On July 22, WINTER shared photos of herself sitting on the iconic staircase of the K-pop world. 

This particular staircase is where lots of K-pop stars take their photos with stage outfits while they wait for their turn for KBS' music show 'Music Bank' recording. 

WINTER wore a cute and elegant 'Girls' stage outfit, and posed in the middle of the stairs for the photos. 
WINTER
She uploaded a total of four photos taken on the staircase on this day, and fans immediately noticed something odd in them. 

It turned out the stairs around WINTER looked wobbly; they were not in straight lines that they should be. 

It seemed like WINTER accidentally made the stairs look wobbly while she was trying to photoshop her face and body to appear sharper and thinner. 

That is what tends to happen when you try to make yourself look 'slim' by using the 'slim' function without paying attention to how things around you in the photos look on mobile photo editing applications. 
WINTER
After finding out that WINTER photoshops her photos, fans were really surprised. 

WINTER is already beautiful and skinny, who is known as one of the prettiest out of the fourth generation female K-pop stars.

What came to fans' thought was that although it is her choice, there is no need for her to photoshop herself to make her prettier. 

They left comments such as, "She's already perfect without photoshop though!", "Ah, but she doesn't need photoshop!", "Everyone photoshops their Instagram photos a little. Why can't WINTER?", "Let's just pretend that we didn't find anything odd in the photos.", and so on. 
WINTER
Meanwhile, aespa made a comeback with their second mini album 'Girls' on July 8. 

(Credit= 'aespa_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.