뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Figure Skater Kim Yuna & Forestella Ko Woorim Announce Their Marriage
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Figure Skater Kim Yuna & Forestella Ko Woorim Announce Their Marriage

[SBS Star] Figure Skater Kim Yuna & Forestella Ko Woorim Announce Their Marriage

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.25 10:57 Updated 2022.07.25 11:10 View Count
Kim Yuna, Ko Woorim
Figure skating Olympic gold medalist Kim Yuna and classical crossover vocal quartet Forestella's member Ko Woorim are getting married.

On July 25, entertainment news outlet THE FACT reported that Kim Yuna and Ko Woorim were spotted dating.

The news outlet claimed that the couple was spotted together while they were investigating rumors that Kim Yuna is planning to get married this October.
Kim Yuna, Ko Woorim
Shortly after the report, Ko Woorim's management agency BEAT INTERACTIVE confirmed their marriage.

BEAT INTERACTIVE stated, "Ko Woorim and Kim Yuna will hold their wedding ceremony in October. They first met during the celebration performance for 'All That Skating Ice Show' held in 2018, and they've been dating for three years."

The agency added, "The wedding will be held privately with the couple's family members and close acquaintances. We ask for your understanding on not disclosing the specific date and venue of the wedding."

The agency also shared that Ko Woorim will continue to be active as a member of Forestella even after his marriage.
Kim Yuna, Ko Woorim
Ko Woorim was born in 1995, and is five years younger than Kim Yuna, who was born in 1990. 

The singer made appearance on JTBC's survival audition show 'Phantom Singer Season 2' in 2017, advanced to the finals and took the first place with singers Kang Hyungho, Bae Doohoon and Cho Minkyu.

(Credit= 'yunakim' 'woorim_ko' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.