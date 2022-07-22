뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tells What He Has Been Up to Lately on the Phone with Ha Sung Woon
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tells What He Has Been Up to Lately on the Phone with Ha Sung Woon

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tells What He Has Been Up to Lately on the Phone with Ha Sung Woon

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.22 18:03 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Tells What He Has Been Up to Lately on the Phone with Ha Sung Woon
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS share what he had been up to lately on the phone with his close celebrity friend K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon. 

On July 21 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Kiss the Radio', Ha Sung Woon made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Ha Sung Woon called JIMIN to find out how much JIMIN knows about him. 

Ha Sung Woon asked various questions about himself, such as his height, place of birth, songs that he can play on the guitar and more, but JIMIN playfully did not give any correct answers to them even though he knew all the answers. 

Then, JIMIN told the host Lee Minhyuk that him and Ha Sung Woon often talk to each other when they are in the restroom. 
Ha Sung Woon
Ha Sung Woon
When asked what he has been up to these days, JIMIN responded, "I've been working on my own music recently." 

He continued, "Whenever I gather with the members of BTS, we try doing a lot of things together as well." 

After that, Ha Sung Woon and JIMIN spoke about their first-ever duet song 'With You' for the drama 'Our Blues' soundtrack. 

JIMIN said, "About seven years ago, we sat on the side of the street and were like, 'It would be so great if we could both become successful and sing together one day.' And those words came true. It's amazing." 

He went on, "Sung Woon always tries out a lot of things, and he isn't afraid to do so. I love seeing him like that. He gives me the energy that helps me to get going." 

To this, Ha Sung Woon shyly smiled and stated, "JIMIN is a good friend who gives me useful advice on my new songs, and comes to see my musical despite his hectic schedule. Thank you, JIMIN." 

At the end of the phone conversation, JIMIN jokingly commented, "Let's not talk to each other in the restroom anymore, okay? I'll guest on 'Kiss the Radio' in the future! Bye!" 
Ha Sung Woon
(Credit= 'j.m' 'btob.kiss.the.radio' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.