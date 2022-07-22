뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Congratulates Child Actress Choi Yuri's Graduation with a Surprise Gift
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Congratulates Child Actress Choi Yuri's Graduation with a Surprise Gift

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Congratulates Child Actress Choi Yuri's Graduation with a Surprise Gift

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.22
Kim Woo Bin Congratulates Child Actress Choi Yuris Graduation with a Surprise Gift
Actor Kim Woo Bin prepared a surprise gift for his 'Alienoid' co-star child actress Choi Yuri, in celebration of her elementary school graduation.

On July 22, Choi Yuri's mother took to the actress' Instagram and shared photos of a smartphone.
Kim Woo Bin Congratulates Child Actress Choi Yuri's Graduation with a Surprise Gift
Along with the photos, Choi Yuri's mother wrote, "Uncle Woo Bin bought Yuri a big present. Thank you, she will use it well."

She explained, "He asked Yuri what she wanted for her graduation present, and she said a pencil case. But he also bought her an iPhone along with a pencil case. Thank you."
Kim Woo Bin Congratulates Child Actress Choi Yuri's Graduation with a Surprise Gift
The actress' mother also revealed that Kim Woo Bin also bought Choi Yuri a long padded coat so that she can stay warm during their filming in a cold weather.
Kim Woo Bin Congratulates Child Actress Choi Yuri's Graduation with a Surprise Gift
Kim Woo Bin and Choi Yuri co-starred in filmmaker Choi Dong-hoon's new sci-fi movie 'Alienoid', alongside actress Kim Tae Ri, actors So Jisub, Ryu Jun Yeol, and more.

(Credit= 'choi_yuri.0212' Instagram, AM Entertainment, Management mmm)

(SBS Star)
