[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Congratulates Child Actress Choi Yuri's Graduation with a Surprise Gift

Actor Kim Woo Bin prepared a surprise gift for his 'Alienoid' co-star child actress Choi Yuri, in celebration of her elementary school graduation.On July 22, Choi Yuri's mother took to the actress' Instagram and shared photos of a smartphone.Along with the photos, Choi Yuri's mother wrote, "Uncle Woo Bin bought Yuri a big present. Thank you, she will use it well."She explained, "He asked Yuri what she wanted for her graduation present, and she said a pencil case. But he also bought her an iPhone along with a pencil case. Thank you."The actress' mother also revealed that Kim Woo Bin also bought Choi Yuri a long padded coat so that she can stay warm during their filming in a cold weather.Kim Woo Bin and Choi Yuri co-starred in filmmaker Choi Dong-hoon's new sci-fi movie 'Alienoid', alongside actress Kim Tae Ri, actors So Jisub, Ryu Jun Yeol, and more.(Credit= 'choi_yuri.0212' Instagram, AM Entertainment, Management mmm)(SBS Star)