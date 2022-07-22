[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI States that She Has Asked a Celebrity Out First in the Past

On July 21, one popular YouTube channel released a video of SUNMI interviewing K-pop artist HYOLYN.
During the interview, they took some time to ask each other random questions to find more about one another.
HYOLYN responded in surprise, "Really? I haven't. I don't have that experience at all."
SUNMI awkwardly laughed and said, "Let me explain. I'm just not usually the type of person who hides my feelings if I like somebody."
She continued, "I don't even play hard to get. I honestly can't hide my feelings for them; it's just how I am. I don't know how to!"
She resumed, "When times like that come, there are lots of thoughts being processed in my head like, 'Is he really an okay guy?', 'Would it really be okay for me to ask him out first?', and things like that."
She added, "So, I just end up not asking them out. I'm like, 'Never mind.' in the end."
SUNMI answered, "Oh, I just block them.", then laughed.
SUNMI is in the 16th year in the industry, and HYOLYN in her 12th year.
(Credit= 'Mobidic' YouTube)
(SBS Star)