[SBS Star] Kim Hyun Joong & His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

Singer/actor Kim Hyun Joong and his non-celebrity wife are expecting their first child.On July 21, Kim Hyun Joong's management agency Henecia released an official statement announcing that Kim Hyun Joong's wife is pregnant.The agency's full statement reads as follows:Hello, this is Kim Hyun Joong's agency, Henecia.We are informing you of the happy news from Kim Hyun Joong's family.Kim Hyun Joong is currently awaiting a new life with cautious gratitude and excitement.We ask everyone's sincere blessings and support so that he can protect the precious new life.As the news involves the artist's personal life, we respectfully request you to refrain from excessive interest or speculation, in consideration of his non-celebrity wife. Thank you.Kim Hyun Joong married his non-celebrity girlfriend in February of this year.Back in 2014, Kim Hyun Joong was accused of abusing and impregnating his ex-girlfriend.His then-girlfriend gave birth to a child, and the DNA test confirmed that the baby was 99% of Kim Hyun Joong's son.(Credit= 'kimhyunjoong' Facebook)(SBS Star)