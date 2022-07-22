뉴스
[SBS Star] "I'm So Sorry!" Girls' Generation Yuri Does Not Know How SM Ent. Head Lee Soo-man Looks?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.22 14:08
Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation failed to tell the difference between her agency SM Entertainment head Lee Soo-man and comedian Kim Young-chul. 

On July 19 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sositamtam', the members of Girls' Generation were seen playing a quiz together as part of their mission. 

The quiz was to correctly name all famous people or characters just by looking at their photos. 

The production team showed the photos to Yuri before the actual game began, and that got Yuri asking Tiffany, "Who's that next to Lee Soo-man?" 

Tiffany, with a confused look on her face, "What are you talking about? There is no Lee Soo-man there." 
Yuri
Then, Yuri had to start playing the game; she got the first photo right, which was entertainer Kang Ho-dong, but then she said the photo next to him was Lee Soo-man. 

However, that was Kim Young-chul, not Lee Soo-man. 

When the production team told her that she was wrong, Yuri gasped and commented in a surprised tone of voice, "What? I'm wrong? For real?", as if she still did not know why it was wrong. 
Yuri
Hyoyeon responded to this in shock, "Wow, I can't believe this. What are you even talking about? This is Kim Young-chul. It's not Lee Soo-man!" 

Yuri looked at the photo again and her eyes opened widely; it seemed like she finally stopped seeing Lee Soo-man in it. 

Afterwards, Yuri said, "I made a huge mistake. I'm so sorry!", looking at the camera.

Tiffany commented, "Aren't you still under SM Entertainment?" 

Yuri looked down and said, "Yes, I am. I'm sorry. Let me apologize to both Lee Soo-man and Kim Young-chul." 
Yuri
(Credit= JTBC Sositamtam) 

(SBS Star) 
