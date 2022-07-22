뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Honestly Shares How It Feels to Be Tall & Good-looking
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Honestly Shares How It Feels to Be Tall & Good-looking

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Honestly Shares How It Feels to Be Tall & Good-looking

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.22
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Honestly Shares How It Feels to Be Tall & Good-looking
Actor Kim Woo Bin revealed how it feels to be tall and handsome. 

On July 21 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show, Kim Woo Bin joined as a guest. 
Kim Woo Bin
During the show, the production team continuously received messages from listeners that said how good-looking Kim Woo Bin was. 

As the host Kim Tae-kyun read them out loud, he commented, "This is so true. It's been seven years since I've seen him and he's still as handsome as that time. How tall are you, by the way?" 

When Kim Woo Bin told him that he was 188cm, Kim Tae-kyun responded, "Wow. So, how does it feel to be 188cm with broad shoulders and good-looking with a small face?" 

He laughingly continued, "I'll never know how that feels. Tell me how you feel, Woo Bin!" 

Kim Woo Bin shyly smiled and answered, "It feels nice and fresh." 
Kim Woo Bin
After that, Kim Woo Bin was asked whether he likes people telling him that he has the 'dinosaur' look. 

Kim Woo Bin stated, "Well, I had no idea I had the 'dinosaur' look until my fans told me about it after my debut." 

He resumed, "At first, I was really confused and didn't know how to react, but I came to accept it not long later, because I started to see what they meant by it. I like hearing it now." 
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Woo Bin initially made debut as a runway model in 2008, then he turned to acting in 2011. 

He recently returned to the industry with a new movie 'Alienoid' in about five years following his battle with nasopharynx cancer. 

(Credit= 'cultwoshow' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show) 

(SBS Star) 
