[SBS Star] HYBE/ADOR's New Girl Group NewJeans Unveils; Member Profile
JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.22 10:20 View Count
NewJeans
HYBE's subsidiary label ADOR's much-anticipated rookie girl group, NewJeans, has made its debut.

On July 22, ADOR dropped its first five-member girl group NewJeans' music video 'Attention' on YouTube.
NewJeans
Last year, HYBE established a new label called ADOR, headed by the company's Chief Brand Officer (CBO) Min Hee Jin.

Before joining HYBE in 2019, Min Hee Jin was known for her unique, iconic works as a creative director at SM Entertainment―including the concept directing for SHINee and f(x).
NewJeans
NewJean's five members include―Kim Minji, Hani, Danielle, Haerin, and Lee Hyein.

While the members' official profile is yet to be shared, here are the brief information of the members:
NewJeans
Kim Minji (2004)
Korean
She is a former JYP Entertainment and SOURCE MUSIC trainee.
NewJeans
Hani (2004)
Vietnamese
NewJeans
Danielle (2005)
Korean-Australian
Her mother is Korean, and her father is Australian.
She previously starred in tvN's kids reality show 'Real Kids' Story Rainbow' in 2011.
NewJeans
Haerin (2006)
Korean
NewJeans
Lee Hyein (2008)
Korean
Before debut, she made media appearances through Pocket TV's 'Play With Me Club'.
She was part of Kids Planet's kids girl group 'USSO.Girl'.
NewJeans
NewJeans is scheduled to drop three more music videos on July 23, 25, and August 1; and the group's debut album is set to be released digitally on August 1.

After the group's music show appearance on Mnet 'M! Countdown', KBS 'Music Bank', and SBS 'Inkigayo', the album will officially be released on August 8.

You can watch NewJeans' 'Attention' music video below:
 


(Credit= 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube, ADOR)

(SBS Star)
