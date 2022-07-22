[SBS Star] HYBE/ADOR's New Girl Group NewJeans Unveils; Member Profile

On July 22, ADOR dropped its first five-member girl group NewJeans' music video 'Attention' on YouTube.
Before joining HYBE in 2019, Min Hee Jin was known for her unique, iconic works as a creative director at SM Entertainment―including the concept directing for SHINee and f(x).
While the members' official profile is yet to be shared, here are the brief information of the members:
Korean
She is a former JYP Entertainment and SOURCE MUSIC trainee.
Vietnamese
Korean-Australian
Her mother is Korean, and her father is Australian.
She previously starred in tvN's kids reality show 'Real Kids' Story Rainbow' in 2011.
Korean
Korean
Before debut, she made media appearances through Pocket TV's 'Play With Me Club'.
She was part of Kids Planet's kids girl group 'USSO.Girl'.
After the group's music show appearance on Mnet 'M! Countdown', KBS 'Music Bank', and SBS 'Inkigayo', the album will officially be released on August 8.
You can watch NewJeans' 'Attention' music video below:
(Credit= 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube, ADOR)
(SBS Star)