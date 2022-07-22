[SBS Star] HYBE/ADOR's New Girl Group NewJeans Unveils; Member Profile

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

HYBE's subsidiary label ADOR's much-anticipated rookie girl group, NewJeans, has made its debut.On July 22, ADOR dropped its first five-member girl group NewJeans' music video 'Attention' on YouTube.Last year, HYBE established a new label called ADOR, headed by the company's Chief Brand Officer (CBO) Min Hee Jin.Before joining HYBE in 2019, Min Hee Jin was known for her unique, iconic works as a creative director at SM Entertainment―including the concept directing for SHINee and f(x).NewJean's five members include―Kim Minji, Hani, Danielle, Haerin, and Lee Hyein.While the members' official profile is yet to be shared, here are the brief information of the members:NewJeans is scheduled to drop three more music videos on July 23, 25, and August 1; and the group's debut album is set to be released digitally on August 1.After the group's music show appearance on Mnet 'M! Countdown', KBS 'Music Bank', and SBS 'Inkigayo', the album will officially be released on August 8.You can watch NewJeans' 'Attention' music video below:(Credit= 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube, ADOR)(SBS Star)