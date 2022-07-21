뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'E.L.F.' (G)I-IDLE YUQI Gifts Cute Custom Cakes to Super Junior Members on Their Concert Day
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'E.L.F.' (G)I-IDLE YUQI Gifts Cute Custom Cakes to Super Junior Members on Their Concert Day

[SBS Star] 'E.L.F.' (G)I-IDLE YUQI Gifts Cute Custom Cakes to Super Junior Members on Their Concert Day

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.21 17:23 View Count
[SBS Star] E.L.F. (G)I-IDLE YUQI Gifts Cute Custom Cakes to Super Junior Members on Their Concert Day
YUQI of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE gave the members of boy group Super Junior cute custom cakes on their concert day. 

On July 17, the last day of Super Junior's 3-day Seoul concert 'Super Show 9 : Road' took place at Jamsil Arena. 

On this day, Super Junior's huge fan―longtime E.L.F. (the name of Super Junior's fandom)―YUQI attended the concert. 

During the concert, Super Junior noticed YUQI in the audience and they danced to 'TOMBOY', which is (G)I-DLE's recent hit track. 

They also said hi to YUQI; YUQI waved back and danced to 'TOMBOY' in return, while holding the concert banner in her hand, just like other fans around her.
 
At the end of the concert, YUQI went to visit Super Junior at backstage and posed for a photo together. 

Following the photo session, YUQI gave all nine members of Super Junior a special gift, including HeeChul who could not participate in the concert. 

The presents were custom cakes that YUQI had gotten made especially for them. 

Each cake, colored in blue―the official color of Super Junior and E.L.F., was decorated beautifully with icing sugar in different styles. 

Over the cakes, each name of Super Junior was written alongside the same message, "Congratulations on welcoming the ninth Super Show!" 
YUQI
Later on, YUQI updated her Instagram with the group photo and wrote, "I had the honor of attending 'Super Show' today. They called out my name, and that really touched my heart." 

She continued, "I've dreamed about performing on stage all due to 'Super Shows', and I still can't believe that I've become part of the K-pop industry myself now. The fact that they called out my name during 'Super Show' just meant so much to me." 

She resumed, "I felt like I was dreaming today. I want to promote with my group members for a long time, like Super Junior. I still look up to you! I will keep doing my best to be like you, Super Junior!" 
YUQI
(Credit= 'yuqisong.923' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.