[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Lee Jung Jae in Talks to Join Marvel Cinematic Universe

It seems like actor Lee Jung Jae is in talks to join the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) soon.On July 21, multiple news outlets reported that an entertainment insider spilled on Lee Jung Jae's potential cast for a role in the MCU.With not many details shared at this moment, it is believed that the actor has been in his primary discussions with Marvel Studios.As the rumors continue to spread, Marvel fans are busy speculating the potential role that Lee Jung Jae would take.According to fans, the character with the highest chance is 'Mister Negative', a super-villain in the 'Spider-Man' series.'Mister Negative' was originally a Chinese gangster and human trafficker, who turns into the leader of the 'Inner Demons' gang in an attempt to take over New York's criminal underworld.He has fought not only Spider-Man but also Shang-Chi, which adds more probability that Lee Jung Jae will star as the character.If Lee Jung Jae confirms to take the role, he will join Claudia Kim, Park Seo Jun, and Don Lee in the lineup of Korean actors in the MCU.(Credit= Artist Company, Marvel)(SBS Star)