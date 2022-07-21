[SBS Star] 'Squid Game' Lee Jung Jae in Talks to Join Marvel Cinematic Universe

On July 21, multiple news outlets reported that an entertainment insider spilled on Lee Jung Jae's potential cast for a role in the MCU.
With not many details shared at this moment, it is believed that the actor has been in his primary discussions with Marvel Studios.
According to fans, the character with the highest chance is 'Mister Negative', a super-villain in the 'Spider-Man' series.
He has fought not only Spider-Man but also Shang-Chi, which adds more probability that Lee Jung Jae will star as the character.
If Lee Jung Jae confirms to take the role, he will join Claudia Kim, Park Seo Jun, and Don Lee in the lineup of Korean actors in the MCU.
(SBS Star)